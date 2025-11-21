Celebrating Filipino families

Produced by Star Cinema, 'Meet, Greet & Bye' is a 2025 family drama directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jumbo A. Albano, and producer Patrick R. Valencia.

'Meet, Greet, & Bye' grossed P10.5 million on its first day in theaters, becoming the second highest opening day gross for a local film of 2025.

Aside from local cinemas in the Philippines, 'Meet, Greet & Bye' started its worldwide screenings on November 12 and November 13 in Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain; November 14 in the US, Canada, and Guam; November 15 in the UK, Ireland, and Austria; November 16 in Italy and France; and will be presented in Greece on November 22; and Spain on November 23, plus screenings in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Brunei, and Papua New Guinea this month, and a showing in Cambodia on December 12.

"It is very meaningful for BDO to support a movie that honors Filipino families. Much like the film, BDO remains committed to bringing its products and services closer to every Filipino household—wherever they may be," shared Roy L. Villareal, Senior Vice President of BDO Digital Banking. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)