Celebrities filed their COC's

Last Oct 2, 2024, celebrities filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) for the midterm elections which will be held on May 12, 2025.

Among the stars who submitted their COC's were couples Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez.

Richard will be running for his second term as congressman in the 4th District of Leyte.

Richard's wife Lucy will again run as Mayor of Ormoc City