Celebrities filed their COC's

Last Oct 2, 2024, celebrities filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) for the midterm elections which will be held on May 12, 2025.
Among the stars who submitted their COC's were couples Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez.
Richard will be running for his second term as congressman in the 4th District of Leyte.
Richard's wife Lucy will again run as Mayor of Ormoc City
Actors Daniel Fernando and Alex Castro will again run for their last term as Governor and Vice Governor of Bulacan, respectively.
In his FB account, Alex posted "simple at maaga po kaming nag-file ng aming COC upang makabalik na ulit sa ating mga trabaho. Tuloy lang ang serbisyo sa ating mga Bulakenyo. Mabuhay ang dakilang lalawigan ng Bulacan."
Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde is also seeking reelection for his second term as congressman in the First District of Quezon City. On October 1, he submitted his COC together with his mom veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto.
"Team Macho", consisting of Tito Sotto, Lito Lapid, and Ping Lacson, also filed their COC's.
The three veteran politician members of "Team Macho" complete the senatorial slate of President Ferdinand Marcos.
Incumbent councilor/actor Alfred Vargas is running agains as councilor for the Fifth District of Quezon City.
While actor/director David Chua is running as councilor of District 2 of Metro Manila.