Cemeteries in Masantol town still flooded

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Residents in this town may have to light candles for their departed loved ones from afar as most of the cemeteries here remained underwater during the observation of All Saint's Day today.

Mayor Jose Antonio Bustos said the public cemeteries and some of the private memorial parks in town are still flooded due to the rains in the past months.

"Dahil hindi po nag-ulan simula kahapon (October 30), okay po ang mga daan natin dito sa Masantol pero ang sementeryo namin sa likod ng simbahan tsaka ilan sa mga private na semeteryo natin ay may tubig pa rin po," he said.

"For the mean time po, nagpatambak po muna ako from my personal funds para mapuntahan pa rin ng ating mga kababayan ang mga yumao po nilang mahal sa buhay," the mayor added.

Bustos said that some tombs are submerged, making them inaccessible.

The official urged the people to light candles and say a prayer for their departed loved ones in their respective homes instead.

Bustos reminded the residents of the ongoing liquor ban and the prohibition of deadly weapons inside memorial parks.

He said the local police and other force multipliers, as well as medical teams were stationed in strategic places to ensure the safety of the public.

"Gawin po natin solemn ang araw ng Undas para sa ating mga yumaong mahal sa buhay. Kung may kailangan po kayo o problema, lumapit lang po sa ating mga kapulisan at medical team, handa po kaming tumulong lahat," he said.