Centenarian receives P100-K from DSWD

MEXICO -- A centenarian, Encarnacion Bucad Bundalian, a resident of Barangay San Carlos, received a P100,000 cash from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Luzon regional office.

This is part of the incentives provided to seniors who reach the age of 100.

Republic Act 10868, also known as the "Centenarians Act of 2016", provides for the benefits and privileges granted to centenarians.

The said law "recognizes and honors the contribution of senior citizens by providing them with financial assistance upon reaching their centennial year."

Mayor Rodencio "Ruding" Gonzales on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 handed the incentive to Lola Encarnacion who turned 100 last April 29.

Confined to a wheelchair, Bundalian received her cheque with family members and officials from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and the DSWD.

Gonzales expressed his gratitude to the DSWD for attending to the needs of seniors.

The mayor said the elderly deserve all the help they can get from the government and their communities.