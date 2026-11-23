Crime incidents across Central Luzon dropped by 11 percent as the Christmas season approaches, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) reported.

The report showed that 687 incidents involving eight focus crimes were recorded from September 1 to November 21, 2026, down from 772 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

The decline represents an 11.01% decrease, covering crimes including robbery, theft, and other serious offenses.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, attributed the improvement to intensified police visibility and crime prevention efforts, particularly during the busy holiday season when shopping, travel, and public gatherings increase.

“We welcome this decline in crime incidents, especially during the busy ‘Ber’ months when more people are out shopping, traveling, and attending public gatherings. This is why we continue to strengthen police visibility and remain vigilant to keep our communities safe,” Mendez said.

He said the regional police office continues to implement a patrol system.

He also mentioned their Kuyog System, which ensures swift and coordinated police response to reported crimes.

Mendez assured the public of heightened police visibility, intensified patrols, and anti-criminality operations during the Christmas season.