Central Luzon has new regional tourism brand

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- “Where Endless Stories Begin.”

This is the new regional tourism brand coined by the Department of Tourism (DOT) for Central Luzon comprised of the provinces of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.

These provinces have their respective tourism destinations, attractions, activities and programs.

DOT Regional Director Richard Daenos said the new brand aims to encourage tourists to visit and revisit the diverse attractions of the region.

“In Central Luzon, of course, when you visit it, you will experience different narratives. So, it is an endless story," he added.

Daenos disclosed that the creation of the brand was a process that was well-studied, with focus on the psyche of contemporary tourists.

"It took about a year, involving workshops, interviews, and branding activities to ensure the best representation of the region," the director said.

A promotional video showcasing the region’s tourism destinations and activities was featured during the launch of the new tourism brand.

The video will be disseminated across the seven provinces of Central Luzon as part of their tourism programs.

The DOT also committed to diversify the region’s tourism product portfolio, which includes culinary, culture, cruise, dive, education, film, golf, heritage, MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions,] as well as nature, surf, and wellness.

DOT invites tourists to explore Central Luzon, emphasizing that there are many beautiful places to discover, and the local communities are ready to welcome visitors.

As of the first quarter this year, Central Luzon has already been visited by some 1.23 million foreign and domestic travelers, the agency said.