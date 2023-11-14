Central Luzon MSMEs generate P64-M in Likha trade fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region earned more than P64-million through the 25th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair held last October 25 to 29 at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The annual trade fair was participated in by 165 MSMEs in the region. They exhibited products such as processed food, furniture and home furnishings, wearables, gifts and holiday decors, and other organic and cosmetic products.

The participants generated a total of P64.86-million in sales. The figure is 13% more than the sales last year amounting to P57.049-million.

Majority of the sales come from booked orders totaling to P43.95-million. Cash sales generated were at P8.87-million while another P12.02-million are from sales under negotiation.

Data from SME Development Division of the Department of Trade and Industry Region III (DTI-3) showed MSMEs from Bataan generated highest sales among the seven provinces with around P24.61-million.

It is followed by Pampanga with P10.57-million; Tarlac with P10.49-million; Nueva Ecija with P7.1-million; Bulacan with P6.6-million; Aurora with P2.7-million and Zambales with P2.5-million.

DTI-3 Director Brigada Pili said the sales generated during the five-day fair the economic impact and potential of MSMEs in the region.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dynamic entrepreneurs, dedicated partners, and our supportive community for contributing to the triumphant success of the 25th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair,” she said.

The trade fair was organized by the DTI-Regional and Provincial Offices in Central Luzon in partnership with Philexport-3, Regional Development Council-3, SM Supermalls, SOMAGO, and Central Luzon Growth Corridor Foundation Inc. (CLGCFI), which is composed of the 7 governors of the region with DTI as member.

It served as a culminating activity of industry and trade related programs given to entrepreneurs in the region.

Capability building seminars were conducted before the fair to develop the technical capabilities of the micro and small and medium enterprises especially in terms of negotiating with buyers and how to effectively dress their booths.

Product development activities were also done to come up with new designs and products that were showcased during the 5-day fair.