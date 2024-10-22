Central Luzon under 'Charlie' protocol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has activated the “Charlie” protocol in Central Luzon and six other regions due to "Kristine."

“Charlie” protocol is the highest level of emergency preparedness.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Tuesday that Kristine has intensified into a tropical storm.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Kristine may reach a severe tropical storm category on Wednesday before possibly making landfall over Cagayan on Thursday morning.

The other regions under "Charlie" protocol include the Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions II, V, VIII, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa, all of which are identified as high-risk areas in the event of an emergency.

The OCD said Region I and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are currently under the “Bravo” protocol, indicating a moderate risk.

The National Capital Region, Regions VI, VII, XII, IX, X, and Caraga are classified under the “Alpha” protocol, representing a low risk.

The agency added that the Department of Social Welfare and Development DSWD is projecting that 33,531,886 individuals could be affected by Kristine.

The number of barangays vulnerable to landslides and floods has risen to 21,213, according to the latest report from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

The OCD said it is actively coordinating with transport agencies to issue travel advisories in affected areas.

As the threat level continues to escalate, the OCD said it is intensifying efforts to provide weather updates and conduct pre-disaster risk assessments, gathering critical data from technical agencies to enhance emergency preparedness and response and communicate these through various channels, including its social media platforms and official websites.