Central Luzon Wage board to hike 'kasambahays' pay

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Central Luzon has yet to implement the pay hike order for "kasambahays" or domestic workers in the region.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday said that the RTWPB Central Luzon is among the three regions which include Central Visayas and Davao, that have yet to implement the wage orders which were last issued and took effect in June 2022.

In his report during a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, DOLE Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said that a total of 13 out of the 16 regional wage boards in the country have already issued wage orders for domestic workers.

"Of these, 13 wage boards have so far approved wage adjustments for domestic workers, which all done "motu proprio" (on its own)," he said.

He identified the RTWPBs which approved the wage adjustments as the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

RTWPBs are mandated to review, determine and adjust the minimum wage rates of domestic workers periodically, pursuant to Republic Act 10361 or the Kasambahay Law.