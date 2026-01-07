Charter Link employees receive separation pays

A total of 472 out of 477 employees affected by the closure of Charter Link Clark, Inc. have received their separation packages.

This was reported on Tuesday by the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), which stated that this is ahead of the job fair it organized, in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on January 9, 2026.

In a letter addressed to CDC President Agnes Devanadera, Charter Link Human Resources Manager Maribel Yambao reported that the packages covered separation pay, pro-rated 13th month pay, cash-converted leave credits, and one month’s salary, the state-owned corporation added.

The latest update added 73 more employees to the 399 beneficiaries earlier reported on December 29, bringing the total to 98.95 percent of the workforce.

Yambao expressed appreciation for CDC’s support during the process.

“On behalf of Charter Link Management, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your unwavering support and assistance, especially in this challenging period we are in now,” she wrote.

Yambao added that the company “remains committed to ensuring that the process is carried out fairly, transparently, and with respect for all concerned.”

To help the affected workers find new employment, CDC and DOLE invited locators within the Freeport to participate in a job fair offering available positions.

The event will be held at the Clark Events and Conference Hall, beside the Clark Museum parking lot.