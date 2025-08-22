CHED names 5 'Sikap' institutions in C. Luzon

Five higher education institutions or HEIs in Central Luzon have been named under the Scholarship for Staff and Instructors’ Knowledge Advancement Program (SIKAP) for Academic Year 2025-2026.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) formalized SIKAP partnerships with the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology and Wesleyan University-Philippines in Nueva Ecija; and Bulacan State University, First City Providential College, Inc., and La Consolacion University-Philippines in Bulacan.

The CHED-SIKAP Program aims to advance faculty development by providing comprehensive scholarship packages to eligible teaching and non-teaching personnel.

It supports the five HEIs in delivering high-quality postgraduate education, wherein beneficiaries will receive financial privileges, including tuition and fees, a stipend, and a research allowance until degree completion.

"These HEIs not only uphold the highest standards of academic excellence but also demonstrate institutional competence and diligence in meeting the stringent requirements necessary to qualify as DHEIs," said CHED Regional Director Lora Yusi.

CHED said SIKAP demonstrates its commitment to foster academic excellence and enhancing institutional capacity across the region through strategic partnerships, she added.