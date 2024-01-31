Pampanga

CHED, PATROL assist Angeles City students

PATROL NG EDUKASYON Patrol Partylist Representative Jorge Bustos leads the distribution of P25,000 financial assistance to Angeles City students under the Commission on Higher Education’s SMART program. - Contributed photo
CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Nearly 100 students in Angeles City received cash assistance under a program of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in partnership with Patrol Partylist.

Patrol Partylist Representative Jorge Bustos led the distribution of financial grants to college students in said city.

Each beneficiary received P25,000 under CHED’s Student Monetary Assistance for Recovery and Transition, Bustos said.

The lawmaker urged students to seize the assistance given by the government by studying hard and finishing their education.

He said Patrol Partylist will continue to partner with CHED and other government agencies to support students in their studies.

