CHED’s LABOR EDUCATION SHORTCUT

Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Dr. Shirley Agrupis’s announcement that labor education will be integrated into higher education beginning in Academic Year 2026–2027 sounds, at first glance, timely and sensible. Filipino graduates enter the workforce knowing how to compute grades but not wages, how to pass exams but not contracts, and how to graduate yet not how to respond when labor rights are violated. Addressing that gap is long overdue.

Yet the details of CHED’s chosen pathway reveal a familiar pattern in Philippine education reform. The intent is sound, but the execution raises difficult questions. Parang DepEd lang: palaging minamadali ang reporma kaya palagi ring palpak o semplang ang implementasyon. Pag-isipan muna nang mabuti. Paghandaan nang may sapat na panahon. Ang minamadali ay madalas na namamali.

The most defensible aspect of CHED’s move is its recognition that labor education cannot remain an afterthought. Embedding discussions of labor rights, workplace relations, and employment realities into the higher education experience is a necessary correction. For decades, labor concerns have been treated as matters learners should figure out later, often the hard way. Introducing them while students are still in school is a genuine step forward. CHED is also correct to acknowledge the system’s scale. With millions of students across thousands of programs, any reform aiming for national reach must use existing structures rather than invent entirely new ones overnight. In that sense, starting small and rolling out in stages is pragmatic.

But pragmatism becomes questionable when it substitutes for coherence. CHED’s initial decision to place labor education under the National Service Training Program as a “special lecture” is the most debatable element of this reform. NSTP was never designed as a labor education platform. It was conceived as a civic and nation‑building program grounded in community service, literacy, and defense preparedness. Labor education is neither peripheral to employment nor incidental to workplace life. Treating it as an add‑on lecture risks trivializing content that deserves structured discussion, continuity, and depth.

Using NSTP feels less like a principled curricular choice and more like an administrative shortcut. NSTP is already mandatory, staffed, and scheduled, so it is convenient. But convenience is not curriculum logic. When everything new is added to NSTP, it becomes an overcrowded container rather than a clear educational experience.

The involvement of TESDA likewise warrants scrutiny. On the one hand, TESDA’s participation makes sense. Labor education is not an abstract philosophy. It deals with real workplaces, standards, certifications, and skills ecosystems. TESDA brings credibility and an understanding of industry realities and employment pathways.

On the other hand, TESDA’s mandate is technical‑vocational training, not higher education pedagogy or civic formation. Labor education is not the same as skills training. It involves power relations, rights consciousness, negotiation, and social responsibility. These areas require critical discussion, not merely modules and cascaded training. If TESDA becomes the dominant voice in shaping content, there is a real risk that labor education will be treated as a compliance exercise rather than an empowering learning experience.

CHED’s own statement reveals a deeper concern. Modules are still being developed. Trainers still need training. Coordination is ongoing. Yet implementation is already set for the incoming academic year. This sequencing reflects a familiar policy reflex: announce first, prepare later. The question, then, is not whether labor education should be taught. It absolutely should. The real question is whether CHED is mistaking urgency for readiness.

Philippine education history is littered with reforms rolled out before institutions were ready, teachers were prepared, or objectives were clearly defined. The result is often uneven implementation, diluted content, and reform fatigue among educators repeatedly asked to adjust without adequate support.

If labor education matters, it should not be rushed into existence through a single lecture in a program not designed for it. It deserves deliberate placement in the curriculum, faculty development aligned with its goals, and learning outcomes that move beyond awareness toward understanding and agency.

CHED still has time to recalibrate. NSTP can serve as a pilot, not the destination. TESDA can be a partner, not the driver. Labor education can be phased in thoughtfully rather than rushed.

Reforms succeed not when they happen quickly, but when they are built to last.