Chef Sonny elevates Chinese food experience in Pampanga

An internationally-acclaimed chef has brought his kitchen prowess to Pampanga, the Culinary Capital of the Philippines

Award-winning Chef Sonny Chan is elevating the Chinese culinary experience in Pampanga as he is now the executive chef of the Friendship Garden Restaurant, situated at Enclave Commercial Complex along the Fil-Am Friendship Highway, Angeles City.

Specializing in authentic Chinese cuisine, the restaurant is known for its wide variety of dishes, including Peking duck and steamed lapu-lapu.

Chan said one of the restaurant’s secrets to ensure the high quality of food is that they don’t use “too much artificial ingredients.”

Chan has a string of international accolades under his belt, including the two recent Excellent Gold awards at the 2023 World Chef Championship in Johor, Malaysia.

Chan’s winning recipes which made him rise above over 100 chefs representing Asia were strange flavor lobster balls and grilled eel with honey sauce.

Chan said he continues to hone his craft, setting his sights on the upcoming 2024 competition in May to further refine his skills and knowledge.

When asked for his advice to young chefs, Chan said “I started as a kitchen boy in Hong Kong. I didn’t mind working from below to reach my status today.”