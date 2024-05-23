Chelsea Manalo is MUP 2024

When asked if Kiko Estrada is willing to work with ex-girlfriend Heaven Peralejo, his controversial reply was "actually, I just wish her the best but maybe I have my own thing and she has her own thing. I mean, for me, it's just work, but I don't want any stress in my life."

Why is this so?

Both Kiko and Heaven are now both under Viva Artists Agency.

"Coz this 'Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa' came from peace, came from peace of mind, came from rebirth, if you wanna call it. A new version of yourself that you're trying to be, a good actor. So let me be that first and let's focus on the rest.'"

To recall, Kiko and Heaven had a whirlwind romance in 2021 which ended up in a controversial break up.

At that time, Kiko was having a two-year relationship with Devon Seron, pointing at Heaven as the third party involved.

Kiko denied the allegations and defended Heaven as not a third wheel.

However, Kiko and Heaven's romance lasted only for a few months.

Some insiders were asking if Kiko regrets having a relationship with Heaven. He said that Devon was the one that got away.