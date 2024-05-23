Chelsea Manalo is MUP 2024

Cyrille Payumo of Pampanga was proclaimed Miss Charm Philippines in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2024.
Early favorites Alexie Brooks (Iloilo) and Atisha Manalo (Quezon Province), both shared the limelight as they took home their own crowns.
Alexie was hailed Miss Eco Phils while Atisha got the title of Miss Cosmo Phils.
Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024.
Runners up were Stacy Gabriel, Calnta (1st runner up), Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province (2nd runner up), Tarah Mae Valencia, Baguio city (3rd runner up), Christi McGarry, Taguig (4th runner up).
Chelsea will represent the country in the Miss Universe 2024 which will be held in Mexico before the year ends.
When asked if Kiko Estrada is willing to work with ex-girlfriend Heaven Peralejo, his controversial reply was "actually, I just wish her the best but maybe I have my own thing and she has her own thing. I mean, for me, it's just work, but I don't want any stress in my life."
Why is this so?
Both Kiko and Heaven are now both under Viva Artists Agency.
"Coz this 'Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa' came from peace, came from peace of mind, came from rebirth, if you wanna call it. A new version of yourself that you're trying to be, a good actor. So let me be that first and let's focus on the rest.'"
To recall, Kiko and Heaven had a whirlwind romance in 2021 which ended up in a controversial break up.
At that time, Kiko was having a two-year relationship with Devon Seron, pointing at Heaven as the third party involved.
Kiko denied the allegations and defended Heaven as not a third wheel.
However, Kiko and Heaven's romance lasted only for a few months.
Some insiders were asking if Kiko regrets having a relationship with Heaven. He said that Devon was the one that got away.