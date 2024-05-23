Child dev't workers get P8.2M subsidy

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga turned over the subsidy of 689 Child Development Workers amounting to P8,268,000 during simple turnover rites at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center yesterday.

Governor Dennis Pineda, along with other Pampanga board members, led the distribution of P12,000 cheques to each of the workers.

Child Development Workers are tasked with preparing and serving nutritious snacks and ensuring that the children’s dietary needs are met while also promoting healthy eating habits.

Board Member Fritzie David Dizon said the workers are the first to provide care and meet the needs of children during their formative years.

Child Development Workers take care of the needs of children aged 3-4 years old.