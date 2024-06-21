Child laborers, parents get aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — At least 103 child laborers and their parents in Central Luzon received gifts and livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), other government agencies, and partners from the private sector during the recent Project Angel Tree activity.

The event provided various services and assistance, including an orientation on Republic Act No. 9231, distinguishing between child work and child labor, gift-giving, recreational activities, medical and dental checkups, among other services.

DOLE Undersecretary Benjo Santos Benavidez reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminate child labor in the country.

To achieve this, livelihood packages worth P30,000 each were distributed to 74 parents of child laborers in Tarlac.

Some 36 parent-beneficiaries from Pampanga, Bataan, and Bulacan were also awarded certificates of eligibility under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

A memorandum of agreement was signed among members of the Regional Council against Child Labor in Region 3 to formally establish the council and its responsibilities, and to support the Philippine Program against Child Labor (PPACL) in Central Luzon.

The activity is in line with the celebration of World Day Against Child Labor.