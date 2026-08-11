CHILDHOOD FOR SALE

The rise of young people as content creators is often cited as evidence that fame and opportunity are more democratized in the digital era. Yet beneath the glossy videos, viral dance moves, family vlogs, and sponsored content, a troubling question lingers: When does childhood stop being a time for growth and become a product? Philippine authorities are beginning to confront this dilemma as concerns mount over the exploitation of children in the online content economy.

Laws were passed over the years to protect children who worked in factories, on farms, in mines, and in the entertainment industry. Who would have guessed the fastest-growing workplace would be a smartphone camera in a living room? Today, kids can create content, secure brand partnerships, and add to household income without signing a contract. The danger is that digital labor is often camouflaged by the language of fun, family bonding, and creativity.

The problem is invisible, which makes it especially frightening. A child who vlogs their daily routines, appears in prank videos, or is regularly featured in monetized content might not seem like a worker. But when algorithms, audience engagement, and advertising revenues begin to dictate a child’s schedule and behavior, the line between participation and exploitation becomes dangerously blurred.

And then there’s the use of traditional forms of child labor, which is a problem the Philippines has. Some 509,000 Filipino children are engaged in child labor in 2024, according to the government’s estimates. That figure alone should remind policymakers that exploitation is ever-changing. What used to take place in physical workplaces now happens in digital spaces that are much harder to police and regulate.

Parents often say content creation provides their children with opportunities, exposure, and financial benefits. There are some benefits. But history shows that when money is involved, commercial interests can trump children’s welfare. Children are often unable to negotiate contracts, understand long-term consequences, or protect their privacy.

The digital footprints of childhood can also be a lifelong burden. Videos uploaded for entertainment today can remain searchable for decades. Embarrassing moments, emotional breakdowns, medical conditions, family conflicts, and disciplinary incidents can be preserved online forever. In many cases, children whose lives are broadcast into millions of homes have no meaningful say in whether their personal experiences become public property.

Equally troubling is the psychological price of online fame. The social media environment encourages constant visibility, which in turn drives more posting and the sharing of more personal information. For young creators, their sense of self-worth can become tied to views, likes, shares, and comments. Children stop finding and start doing.

The phenomenon also reveals a regulatory vacuum. Typically, rules on permits, working hours, pay, and welfare protections apply to child actors and performers in the traditional sense. But online content creation falls into a gray area where monetized labor can occur without similar protections. This loophole is especially dangerous for children, as digital work is often disguised as normal family activity.

Other countries are already taking steps to provide greater protection for child influencers, recognizing the digital economy’s potential to generate significant income from children’s participation. The Philippines cannot wait for major scandals to act. Regulators should be proactive about technological change rather than reactive after damage is done.

Future frameworks should also set clear boundaries on working hours and privacy and require the preservation of a child’s earnings and age-appropriate consent. Most importantly, the child’s best interests must prevail over algorithmic imperatives, parental ambitions, and commercial incentives.

Society, too, needs to confront an unpleasant fact: not every family vlog is harmless entertainment. Some content thrives on exploiting children’s emotions, mistakes, and vulnerabilities for profit. Now, a child’s tears are a source of income, and the ethical lines are already blurring.

The discussion about child content creators is not about stifling creativity or preventing families from sharing their lives online. It’s about the limits of commercialization. A civilized society understands that children are not brands, marketing tools, or engagement strategies. They are people whose rights should outweigh the appetites of audiences and the machinery of the digital economy. When childhood is just another commodity to be exploited, society will have lost something far more precious than online fame: the dignity of its children.

Childhood should never be for sale.