Chinese bizmen commit P14B-projects in Bulacan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---A group of businessmen from Changsha County, Hunan Province in China has committed some US$254.82 million or about P14 billion for four new investments in Bulacan province.

On Wednesday, Governor Daniel Fernando said the Chinese investors earmarked some US$18 million for the Philippine government's affordable housing project; US$40 million for the import of Philippine aquatic products; US$180 million for sales and local assembly of Foton Philippines vehicles in 2024; and US$16.82 million for a sales contract for excavator equipment.

The governor said the investments are results of a partnership signed five years ago by the province of Bulacan and Changsha County led by Wu Guiying, party secretary of the Communist Party of China Changsha Municipal Committee.

In 2018, Bulacan and Hunan Province, People’s Republic of China signed a letter of intent on the establishment of friendship relationships between the two provinces.

The two agreed to make a concerted effort on the basis of equality and mutual benefit to promote people-to-people friendly context and economic and trade interflow and actively carry out exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, science and technology, culture, sports, health, education, youth, administration and among others.

Fernando said the investments are part of the potential that the partnership holds that will create new avenues for development from the cooperation of the two parties.

Wu, for his part said that he sincerely hopes both parties will seize the opportunity of the comprehensive implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to further expand practical cooperation in modern agriculture, biomedicine, and other fields, promote the vigorous development of education, culture, and tourism in the two places, and better achieve complementary advantages, mutual benefit and common development.