Chinese hacker who worked in Porac POGO hub nabbed

PORAC — Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents arrested a Chinese hacker who worked for an Offshore Online Gaming Operators (Pogo) hub that authorities raided last month in Porac, Pampanga.

The BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) identified the foreigner as 40-year-old Lin Qiude. He was arrested on July 20, 2024 inside a posh resort inside the Poro Point Freeport in San Fernando, La Union.

BI-FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said that his men, together with agents of the bureau’s Intelligence Division, conduct operations to locate and arrest individuals involved in online gaming-related crimes and are being investigated by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

The bureau said the operation was conducted in cooperation with intelligence groups from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The BI said they also coordinated with the PNP Regional Office 1 and the San Fernando City Police Station.

During the arrest, the team found out that Lin has been tagged as a fugitive in China where he is wanted for fraud.

According to Chinese authorities, Lin is the subject of a warrant of detention issued by the public prosecutor in Anxi County, China where he was charged with Fraud.

Sy said Lin is also wanted by Philippine authorities for being suspected as one of the hackers employed by the POGO hub in Porac.

Authorities suspect that Lin is responsible for hacking the bank accounts of victims based in the US, Middle East and Europe.

The Chinese national is now detained at the BI custodial facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings and filing of cases against him.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the arrest is a major win, given that Lin has victimized numerous individuals worldwide.