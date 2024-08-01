Chinese nabbed for party drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---A Chinese national was arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) during a buy-bust operation along Don Juico Avenue, Barangay Malabanias on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Some P250,000 worth of party drugs or ecstasy were seized from the suspect identified as Jinfu Wang, alias Simon, 44 years old, married, and a resident of BGC Taguig condominium.

PDEA said Wang was allegedly involved in the distribution of party drugs in pubs and disco houses in Angeles City and Metro Manila.

During the operation, authorities seized one resealable plastic bag containing 68 pieces of pink ecstasy; another resealable plastic bag containing 32 pieces of blue ecstasy; one smart phone; a Toyota FJ Cruiser; and the marked money used by the poseur buyer.

The confiscated illegal drugs will be forwarded to the PDEA regional laboratory section for forensic examination.

A non-bailable offense under Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspect.

The operation was conducted by the combined elements of the PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office and the City Police Station 4.