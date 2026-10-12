Chinese linked to POGO hubs in Pampanga, Tarlac arrested

Law enforcers apprehended a "high-profile" Chinese national wanted for qualified human trafficking in a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) National Capital Region Field Unit, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the Military Intelligence Group of the Philippine Army, and local police units, arrested a "Huang" outside his residence in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City on Friday, October 9.

The foreign national was arrested by virtue of a non-bailable Warrant of Arrest for Qualified Trafficking in Persons (Violation of Section 4 (l) in relation to Section 6 (c) of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended), issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 118 of Angeles City, Pampanga on May 8, 2025.

Based on reports submitted to CIDG Director, Major General Robert Morico II, “Huang” is the 4th among 51 individuals indicted in the high-profile human trafficking case tied to the illegal operations of the Lucky South 99 POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga.

The suspect was allegedly a major facilitator and logistical backer, linking operations between the interconnected illicit hubs of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo in Tarlac, and the massive illegal POGO facility in Porac.

The CIDG said that the Warrant of Arrest stemmed from the complaint filed by CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit (AOCU) against 51 in connection with qualified trafficking in persons case on June 7, 2024 in Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc. located in Grand Palazzo Royals, Fil-Am Friendship Hi-way, Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City, Pampanga.

On May 22, 2025, the CIDG Regional Field Unit 3- Special Operations Team, CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit and the Mabalacat City Police Station captured “Marlon” in Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City, Pampanga. He was the Operation Officer of the Security Agency operating when the alleged qualified trafficking in persons case happened in the Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc. hub.

On May 29, 2025, the CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit (CIDG AOCU) arrested “Mariano” in Clark, Pampanga. He is one of the Security Guards rendering duty during the alleged qualified trafficking in persons incident.

On December 29, 2025 at around 11:30 AM, the CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit; CIDG Quezon City District Field Unit and CIDG Regional Field Unit 3; Bureau of Immigration; NICA 3, and Police Regional Office 3 arrested another co-accused “Boss Terry”, one of the Administrative Officers of Lucky South 99, and allegedly in-charge in torturing Chinese POGO employees.