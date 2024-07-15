Chinese shoots self during BI operation

ANGELES CITY — A suspected Chinese member of a kidnap gang preying on foreigners in Central Luzon fatally shot himself while three of his compatriots were arrested during an operation conducted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) last Friday.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the incident occurred inside the premises of a condominium building in Angeles City.

A team of agents from the BI's fugitive search unit raided the suspects’ unit to arrest them for violating Philippine immigration laws.

Instead of giving themselves up, Tansingco said the aliens ran away and attempted to flee.

The pursuing Immigration operatives were able to catch and arrest two of the suspects, identified as Feng Zhengheng, 29, and Chou Yibo, 33.

However, their companion, a certain Wu Fu Wen, 35, refused to surrender and instead shot himself and instantly died.

An overstaying Chinese woman, identified as Wang Yan, 25, was also arrested by the lawmen.

Tansingco said the Chinese nationals are the prime suspects in the murder of nine foreigners whose bodies were dumped in different areas in Pampanga several months ago.

Six of those murdered are Chinese nationals while the three others are from Vietnam, Malaysia and Japan.

Tansingco said the arrested Chinese nationals will be charged with deportation cases for overstaying in the country.

All three of them reportedly arrived in the Philippines in 2019 and did not depart since then, the BI chief added.

The agency said the trio failed to apply for extension of their stay in the country.

“They will remain in our detention facility until the criminal cases filed against them are resolved by the court as they will also be facing deportation charges,” Tansingco said.