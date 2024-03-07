CHR alarmed on frequency of violence vs girls, women

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) expressed alarm on the frequency of sexual abuse and violence committed against girls and women.

The agency said it has recorded four new cases at the onset of March, the time for "Women's Month."

The CHR said it strongly condemns the recent separate cases of rape and violence committed against girls and women.

It cited the seven year old girl who was found dead inside a sack wearing no underwear on March 2 this year in Atimonan, Quezon.

The girl, based on CCTV footage, was last seen with a 20-year old male who first reported finding the remains to the authorities allegedly under the guise of a concerned citizen.

Also on March 2, the CHR reported that a woman from Alfonso, Cavite was repeatedly molested and raped by her own father.

Based on the account of the daughter, the abuse resulted in pregnancy, which she was forced to abort due to threats from her father.

The Calabarzon police, through their Regional Intelligence Division, arrested the suspect the same day, according to the Commission.

The two other incidents against girls and women recorded by the CHR involved another minor who was allegedly molested by her godfather in Manila.

Agents of the Women and Children Concern Section of the Manila Police pursued the suspect in Cavite and arrested him based on statutory rape charges; and the crime was committed against a 31-year-old woman in Tarangnan, Samar who was allegedly raped, killed, burned, and chopped before her remains was thrown to the sea.

Local authorities have arrested a man who confessed to the crime.

"As Ombud for Children and Gender, the CHR Regional Offices in NCR, IV-A, and Region VIII are conducting independent probes on the cases to monitor their development, help pursue accountability, and aid in their resolution. CHR acknowledges the prompt efforts of the aforecited local authorities in pursuing the alleged perpetrators and filing charges against them. Rape and sexual crimes are grave violations to human dignity. It defiles a person's bodily integrity and sexual autonomy, physical and mental health, personal security, freedom, and life," the Commission said.

"In observance of Women's month, it is crucial to highlight the importance of addressing gender-based violence to truly uplift the plight and dignity of girls and women. While law enforcement measures are commendable, it is equally important for the government to sustain and strengthen programs and campaigns that will build a culture of respect and care for women and young girls. Communities and all stakeholders also have essential roles to play in creating safe spaces and being involved in measures that help prevent gender-based violence," the agency added.