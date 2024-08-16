CHR deploys team to probe Arayat village chief killing

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Central Luzon has deployed a Quick Response Operation or QRO team to determine the details behind the the killing of Barangay Lacquios, Arayat Chairman Norberto “Mel” Lumbang.

Lumbang was shot dead by a group of men inside the barangay hall on Sunday evening, August 11, 2024.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) created a special task force to investigate the killing of the village chief.

"Given the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, these acts of violence against officials will also impact the safe environment for every Filipino voter and their right to freely participate in electoral processes. Not only do these instill fear amongst constituents, but also send a threat amongst local leaders and candidates seeking to serve the public," the CHR said.

Prior to the incident, the agency said Lumbang signified his intention to run as vice mayor in the 2025 midterm elections.

"Similar acts of violence committed against local officials also disrupt the efficient delivery of service, thereby affecting the quality of local leadership and our progress towards cultivating communities to be free from any form of violence," the Commission added.

The CHR called on authorities to cooperate in giving justice to the victims' families and capturing the perpetrators.

The commission asked the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual activities in their communities.

Last week, Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos said special task forces have been created by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the shooting of barangay chiefs in Pampanga and Bulacan, and the wounding of another in Nueva Ecija.

"Itong kay Lumbang may lead po sila [PNP] at pina-pursue nila," he said.