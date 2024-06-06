CHR welcomes UN protection reso for LGBTQIA+ community

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) welcomed the resolution of the UN Human Rights Council to protect the rights of intersexed people and the LGBTQIA+ community in general.

Members of Siwala, a LGBTQIA+ organization in the City Government of San Fernando, recently expressed hope that the stigma against them would end.

The group’s members are also praying at the same time for true acceptance and support.

The CHR said "it is one with the United Nations in affirming the rights of intersex people, through the Human Rights Council’s recently adopted resolution which calls on Member States to work on implementing reforms which focus on the visibility of the sector and to promote medical and mental health services that cater to their specific needs."

The UN Resolution acknowledges that intersex people are often subjected to stigma and discrimination, which lead to an array of human rights violations.

This landmark move primarily recognizes the need for both local and global efforts to strengthen efforts towards combating “discrimination, violence and harmful practices against persons with innate variations in sex characteristics,” while addressing the root causes of discrimination against intersex people.

The UN resolution further notes that intersex people and the LGBTQIA+ community are subject to increased vulnerabilities to specific human rights abuses including S infanticide, forced and coercive medical interventions, discrimination in education, sport, employment and other services, and lack of access to justice and remedies, including legal recognition.

"This resolution stands parallel to the current stance of the Commission which commends the Philippine government for the release of Executive Order No. 51, creating the special committee on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual affairs. We are more than certain that the UN Resolution will bolster the Philippines’ efforts towards ensuring that an extensive and unified strategy across the country will take place in protecting and promoting the rights of the intersex people," the CHR said.

"The UN Resolution, therefore stands as a visible indication that developments on a broader gender discourse have become more directed towards ensuring the overall welfare of all. The Commission is in high hopes that this resolution will bring forth collaborative efforts by key stakeholders towards ending discriminatory policies, violence, and harmful practices being committed against intersex persons, and the LGBTQI community in general," added the CHR.