Chris Lorenz Fabian "Pride of Pampanga"

Officials of Pampanga Province, led by Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, honored Chris Lorenz Tanglao Fabian for his altruistic heroism during a school shooting in Tacloban City, Leyte where three students were killed and more than 15 others wounded.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed Resolution Number 10319 "Declaring Chris Lorenz Tanglao Fabian as a "Pride of Pampanga" in Recognition of His Extraordinary Courage, Selflessness and Noble Sacrifice in Protecting His Classmates and Teachers During the Tragic Shooting Incident at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City and Expressing the Profound Sympathy and Heartfelt Condolences of the Province of Pampanga to His Bereaved Family."

The resolution stated that the Province of Pampanga mourns the untimely passing of Fabian, who lost his life during the shooting incident at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on 22 June 2026.

Fabian traces his family roots to Pampanga -- through his father, Christopher Santos Fabian, a native of Barangay Lourdes, Minalin; his mother, Erbea Tanglao Fabian, a native of Dau, Mabalacat City.

His paternal grandmother is from Sampaloc, Apalit, Pampanga, "reflecting the rich Kapampangan heritage and strong family ties that shaped his life and identity."

The resolution also stated that accounts from Fabian's teachers and classmates disclosed that he rushed to secure their classroom upon noticing armed minors approaching. This, despite "the grave peril to his own life, valiantly attempted to lock the classroom door, helping protect his fellow students and teachers and preserving the safety of those inside."

"His extraordinary courage, compassion, selflessness and willingness to place the welfare of others above his own life embody the highest ideals of Filipino youth and reflect the values of faith, humility and service instilled by his Kapampangan family and upbringing," the provincial officials stated in the resolution.

They added that Fabian has become a symbol of bravery, altruism and hope for the youth of Pampanga, demonstrating that heroism is measured not by years lived but by the nobility of one's deeds and the willingness to sacrifice for others."

The Pampanga officials said that Fabian's sacrifice has deeply touched the hearts of Kapampangans and Filipinos from all walks of life.

This inspired calls for peace, justice and stronger measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students in educational institutions.