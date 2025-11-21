Christmas Begins At Westside City Kingsford Hotel Manila

Kingsford Hotel Manila officially ushered in the holiday season with its “Jungle Glow: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony” on November 19, 2025. The event marked the beginning of the hotel’s Jingle in the Jungle festivities, bringing a vibrant spark of Christmas cheer to Westside City.
This year’s theme pays tribute to the home of Harri, the beloved Kingsford lion and “King of the Jungle.” The hotel’s Christmas tree dazzles with lush, jungle-inspired elements, rich emerald greens, shimmering touches of gold, accents of the 2026 color of the year, and delicate sampaguita flowers, symbolizing Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ signature brand of service.
Jorold Montelibano, Kingsford Hotel General Manager, shared, “Tonight's Jungle Glow Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is more than a tradition; it is our way of opening the season with gratitude, joy, and connection. This year, as we jingle in the jungle, we celebrate not just the season but Harri, the King of the Jungle, whose spirit reminds us to lead with kindness, share joy generously, and keep the magic of Christmas alive in every heart.”
Guests were serenaded by special performances from the Parañaque National High School Glee Club, whose harmonious voices filled the air with joyful melodies, infusing the evening with youthful energy, festive charm, and the true spirit of Christmas.
Meet the Giant Harri
A highlight of this year’s celebration is the unveiling of the Giant Harri, a 6-foot-tall installation inspired by the original Harri plushie introduced during the hotel’s launch.
Harri’s name is derived from the Tagalog word for “king,” symbolizing leadership, strength, and compassion. Much like the Kingsford team he represents, Harri embodies service with heart, protective, caring, and dedicated to making every guest feel valued.
Now dressed in his festive Santa attire, Giant Harri will remain a mainstay attraction in the Kingsford Hotel Manila lobby, with themed outfits changing throughout the year to match each season and celebration.
Letters to Harri: A Season of Giving
In the true spirit of Christmas, Kingsford Hotel Manila launched Letters to Harri, a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative in partnership with its adopted community, St. Rita Orphanage in Parañaque City.
Inspired by the beloved tradition of Letters to Santa, company representatives visited the orphanage to collect the children’s heartfelt Christmas wishes in form of letters, all addressed to Harri. Beyond fulfilling gift requests, the team also took the time to understand how the hotel can provide meaningful support to the community throughout the year.
A few days before Christmas, the letters will be personally granted by Kingsford Hotel Manila employees, who will return to the orphanage to host a special gift-giving celebration and a Christmas party for the children of St. Rita, celebrating the joy, hope, and true magic of the holiday season.
The Jingle in the Jungle
Kingsford Hotel Manila has been transformed into a lush jungle paradise, celebrating the festive season with a journey into the heart of the wild - the home of Harri, Kingsford’s lion and the “King of the Jungle.” This was no ordinary holiday celebration; it was a magical adventure that seamlessly blended the spirit of Christmas with the vibrant energy of the jungle, all wrapped in elegance and togetherness.
Harri’s jungle isn’t wild, it’s a place of warmth and belonging, where every hug is a celebration, every meal a cherished memory, and every moment sparkles with holiday wonder. This year, as we “Jingle in the Jungle,” we celebrate not just the season but Harri himself, whose spirit reminds us to lead with kindness, share joy generously, and keep the magic of Christmas alive in every heart.
The Jingle in the Jungle features a range of festive offerings and treats, including Holi-stay packages, Jungle Jolly Hampers, and exclusive experiences such as the Feast in the Wild: Christmas Eve Jungle Banquet, Dinner Before We Roar, and the highly anticipated Roar into 2026: Jungle Beats New Year’s Eve Countdown.
Avoid the holiday rush and plan your celebrations now at Kingsford Hotel Manila. For room packages, email stay@kingsfordmanila.com and for food and beverage offerings you may reach out to dine@kingsfordmanila.com or call us at +63 2 8888 6388 or +63 917 859 5307 for more details.