Christmas Begins At Westside City Kingsford Hotel Manila

Kingsford Hotel Manila officially ushered in the holiday season with its “Jungle Glow: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony” on November 19, 2025. The event marked the beginning of the hotel’s Jingle in the Jungle festivities, bringing a vibrant spark of Christmas cheer to Westside City.

This year’s theme pays tribute to the home of Harri, the beloved Kingsford lion and “King of the Jungle.” The hotel’s Christmas tree dazzles with lush, jungle-inspired elements, rich emerald greens, shimmering touches of gold, accents of the 2026 color of the year, and delicate sampaguita flowers, symbolizing Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ signature brand of service.

Jorold Montelibano, Kingsford Hotel General Manager, shared, “Tonight's Jungle Glow Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is more than a tradition; it is our way of opening the season with gratitude, joy, and connection. This year, as we jingle in the jungle, we celebrate not just the season but Harri, the King of the Jungle, whose spirit reminds us to lead with kindness, share joy generously, and keep the magic of Christmas alive in every heart.”

Guests were serenaded by special performances from the Parañaque National High School Glee Club, whose harmonious voices filled the air with joyful melodies, infusing the evening with youthful energy, festive charm, and the true spirit of Christmas.