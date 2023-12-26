Christmas celebration generally peaceful

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The celebration of Christmas in Central Luzon was generally peaceful, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., PRO-3 director, said no major incidents were recorded on Christmas Eve.

One person was reportedly injured due to the use of firecrackers in Zambales province, Hidalgo added.

He said that a region-wide crackdown on the manufacture and sale of illegal firecrackers also resulted in the arrest of five individuals.

“We continue to remind the public to refrain from using prohibited firecrackers to avoid any untoward incident during the celebration of the holidays,” he said.

Colon Jean Fajardo, information chief and spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said that only some 34 focus crimes were recorded on Christmas Eve nationwide.

This is 67-percent drop in focus crimes compared to last year's 101 reported crimes during the same period last year.

Classified as focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft.

Fajardo noted that there were reports of one injured because of illegal discharge of firearms, while eight were arrested due to illegal possession or sale of firecrackers.

“Generally peaceful nationwide. No significant untoward incident recorded,” she said.