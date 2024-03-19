Christmas in Clark

Not literally the yuletide season. But the “gifts” have started to pour in.

Biggest of which is the expansion of Yokohama Tire Philippines Inc. (YTPI) inside the Freeport. It’s another huge project for the Japanese radial tire maker which is now one of the biggest in the world. Their Clark factory is now their largest plant, with more than 32,000 tires per day production capacity by year 2026.

It is pouring P3.5-billion investments and will be creating thousands of jobs more. It’s a long overdue expansion program, which understandably, was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. YTPI was not alone in the wait and see stance it adopted. So many companies had to put on hold their planned expansion.

Congratulations YTPI.

+++++

CDC President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera announced that Clark Freeport exceeded its investment targets, securing P44.5 billion all sealed in the first quarter. She shared this during a meeting with Secretary Frederick Go, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA) in Malacañan recently.

Prior to that, CDC has started to complete some key infra projects such as the unfinished MA Roxas Highway widening. This one was shelved since the time of the pandemic and is now almost in the 90-percent-ish stage of completion.

CDC has also renovated the 2.5-kilometer jogging path around the Parade Grounds. The eastern end has been completed while the opposite side would be finished just before the onset of rainy season, I believe.

So many things are shaping up in Clark. Devanadera is just full of energy to do all of them. (Thanks to her source of energy – her lipstick). She is keeping her pace all pumped up all because of the upcoming MICE Convention where about 2,000 participants from the travel industry would converge by July this year.

=======

The BCDA is also chalking up very significant achievements in Clark and other areas under its management and operations.

Led by its PCEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang, the mother company of CDC secured memoranda of understanding (MOU) as well as a collaborative partnership with its Australian counterparts — contributing to the Php86-billion worth of investments sealed between the Philippines and Australia on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit today.

Among the deals signed were for the development of a 30 megawatt (MW)-40MW data center in Poro Point Freeport Zone, La Union; expansion of next-generation battery manufacturing in the Philippines; the deployment of decarbonization solutions in New Clark City, Tarlac and other BCDA properties; as well as the development of an electric transportation framework within BCDA properties.

Mind you, these were secured even in the presence of President Bongbong Marcos during the Chief Executive’s recent visit to Australia. He was also joined there by SAPIEA Secretary Frederick Go. Both the President and Sec. Go were so elated by these bacons brought home through the efforts of Bingcang and the BCDA.

+++++

Both BCDA and CDC are “fortifying alliances for One Clark” says the former’s post on FB. The post has a photo of Bingcang and Devanadera at the CDC Visitors Center in Clark.

They held an “alignment meeting where the two agencies discussed plans to accomplish their shared goals under the One Clark vision.” It further stated.

“During the meeting, PCEO Bingcang discussed the BCDA’s ongoing projects, as well as its action plan to unlock the full potential of Clark. Atty. Devanadera, for her part, answered the BCDA’s call for support and committed to lend the CDC’s hand in realizing the goal to position Clark as the premier gateway and investment hub in the country. “

Perhaps this is in response already to the call of Atty. Edgardo Pamintuan, now chairman of CDC, who, during his recent birthday celebration, has endorsed the One Clark program while praising Bingcang for what he has been doing at the New Clark City.

+++++

At CIAC, President Arrey Perez has started to see some concrete actions for one of his flagship projects.

He has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation (UPPAF) for technical assistance and expert advice in the establishment of a 64-hectare Clark National Mega Food Hub at the civil aviation complex.

The UPPAF is a beneficiary of a grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for its Regulatory Reform Support Program for National Development (RESPOND) Project, a policy regulatory reform program in the Philippines to support the promotion of regional development.

The project is estimated to cost US$152 million via public-private partnership or joint venture mode and expected to be completed in 2028.

Perez has given new meaning and direction for CIAC whose operational control of the airport is now with LIPAD. The latter is delivering more than just expectations. It is doing a splendid job running the airport that was just recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful gateways (take a bow there President Noel Manankil).

Perez has identified new flagship projects. They include: a New CRK Direct Access Link; a National Food Terminal; Urban Renewal and Conservation Program; Entertainment and Events Hub; Expansion of Road Networks and Utilities; Detailed Plan for the Second Runway; and a New CIAC Headquarters.

BCDA+CDC+CIAC+LIPAD = One Clark (plus one). Keep it up.