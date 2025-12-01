Christmas Is for Kids, And So Is the Future

Two weeks ago, government employees received their much-awaited 14th-month pay, and private companies have begun giving Christmas bonuses. This is the season when parents start shopping for their children and gifts for their “inaanaks” and loved ones.

As I reflect, I realize how much things have changed now that we are adults with kids of our own. Gone are the days when we would dream about what Santa might bring, or when our parents would buy us new clothes for Christmas and New Year. Today, we are on the other side, giving gifts to family, godchildren, and friends. For many of us, Christmas means making sure our children experience the joy we once felt, even if it means setting aside our own wish lists.

That’s when it struck me: Christmas is truly for kids. It’s about their laughter, their excitement, and their dreams. And beyond the season, the future itself belongs to them. This is why we must confront the issues that threaten that future, especially corruption in government. Every act of dishonesty robs our children of opportunities: better schools, quality healthcare, and a society where fairness prevails.

Filipinos deserve better leaders, leaders who value integrity and prioritize the next generation over personal gain. My Christmas wish this year goes beyond my family’s health and happiness. I wish for a country where honesty is the foundation of governance, where every decision is made with our children in mind. Because if we want a brighter tomorrow, we must start by cleaning up today.

Even without lavish gifts, Christmas remains a celebration of hope, the coming of our Savior who taught us love, humility, and righteousness. May we honor that message by striving for a nation worthy of our children’s dreams. That is the real meaning of Christmas.