Christmas lighting ceremonies around Pampanga

It is the most wonderful time of the year as we begin to see towering Christmas trees adorned with bright, colorful ornaments in various establishments in Pampanga.

SunStar Pampanga has round-up recent Christmas display lighting ceremonies in the province:

Robinsons Angeles lights up an angels-themed Christmas tree.

The centerpiece features a 25-foot tall Christmas tree surrounded by angels and colorful Christmas balls.

The lighting ceremonies on November 9 were led by Robinsons Angeles Regional Operations Manager Jonathan Bryan Chua, Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega, Luzon Operations Director Catherine Alejandro, and Robinsons Angeles- Starmills Mall Operations Manager Jessmark Anthony De Guzman.

Guests and shoppers were serenaded by the Camerata Philippines Chorale with joyous Christmas songs.

In the spirit of the season, Robinsons Angeles donated hygiene kits to 40 kids from the Munting Tahanan ng Nazareth in Mabalacat City.

The season of giving begins at Ayala Malls

To welcome the holidays, MarQuee Mall lit up its Christmas tree on November 10 led by Ayala Malls Area Head for North Malls Rafael Quiambao, MarQuee Mall General Manager Peachy Atendido, and Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega.

With the theme “Unwrap the Present, A Season of Giving Your Presence," Marquee Mall aims to unite family and friends and savor the pure gift of being present.

MarQuee Mall has also prepared a line-up of activities and treats for the holiday season including the return of "The Big Bite: Northern Food Festival" on November 17 to 19; a multitude of food choices at the Food Market with DTI’s 6th Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) Regional Trade Fair featuring various small-medium enterprises (SMEs) all-over Central Luzon at the Activity Center, and Park Eats, a night food market at MarQuee Park while enjoying the soulful performances of Kenaniah, Cup of Joe, and Sunkissed Lola.

As part of the mall's 12 Days of Gift Giving, lucky shoppers will receive wonderful gifts from December 13 to December 24, 2023. The mall will also host Simbang Gabi at its Chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help from December 15 to 23.

Mallgoers will also be treated to a spectacular fireworks display on December 16, 23, 29, and 30. Plus, get a sight of Pampanga's giant lanterns at MarQuee Mall’s annual Giant Lantern Fair at MarQuee Park on December 29 to 30.

Royce Hotel unveils Christmas centerpiece

Royce Hotel and Casino has ignited the festive spirit by lighting up its Christmas tree and other holiday displays at its new building on November 11.

Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay Baby" Pineda led the lighting ceremonies along with Royce Hotel and Casino Assistant General Manager Dennis Peñalosa, Department of Tourism Region in Central Luzon Regional Director Dr. Richard Daenos, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) President Noel Manankil, LIPAD Vice President Eva Tejada, and Clark Investors and Locators Association (CILA) President Dr. Frankie Villanueva.

Also present during the lighting ceremonies were Clark Development Corporation Directors Atty. Bryan Nepomuceno and Helen Nicolette Henson, and CDC Special Assistant Zoraida Camello.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial toast to signal the festive season at Royce Hotel and Casino was led by OPM singer Dingdong Avanzado.

Guests were later serenaded with popular Christmas songs by the Angeles University Foundation Concert Chorus.