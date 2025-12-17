Christmas Wish Granted

A dream come true for 52 children with cancer and liver disease after they were surprised by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Board Member Kaye Naguit, former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, and the entire Pineda Family.

The kids were treated to a joyful day at the Pradera Theme Park, where they experienced the true happiness of being a child, especially this Christmas season.

They enjoyed arcade games, boat rides, airplanes, swings, and the carousel; joined the parade of cartoon characters; and were amazed by the musical fountain show and fireworks.

And of course, the celebration wouldn’t be complete without food.

The Pineda Family also treated the children to a joyful feast that made their day even brighter.

The Pineda Family did not only give happiness, but also extended help and compassion to every patient. Each child received ₱15,000 cash, ₱2,000 food and souvenir allowance, milk and food items personally requested by the children.

They will also get additional ₱15,000 quarterly subsidy from the Provincial Capitol.

Vice Governor Pineda said the activity was organized to help with chemotherapy expenses and to give the children a chance, even for a moment, to forget the pain.

Meanwhile, Governor Pineda encouraged the parents not to lose hope and never give up on their children’s fight.

She assured them that they are not alone in this battle, as her family and the provincial government are always ready to support and help with their needs.

Also present during the event were PSWDO Officer Fe Manarang, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Dax Tidula, DPMMH Chief Fluer Zapanta, and Nanay Partylist Secretary General Nicolette Henson.