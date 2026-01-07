CIAC backs hot air balloon festival at New Clark City

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), through its flagship projects under the Clark Aviation Capital (CAC), has aired support to the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF) at New Clark City.

The festival is scheduled on February 13-15, 2026, at New Clark City, Tarlac, with a theme "A Weekend of Everything That Flies," featuring special-shaped balloons, air sports, drone shows, and various flying activities, making it the Philippines' premier aviation lifestyle event for families and enthusiasts.

CIAC said the PIHABF is an iconic event that highlights Central Luzon’s growing stature as a hub for tourism, leisure, and world-class events.

The return of the International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta to Clark reflects the success of sustained investments in aviation, connectivity, and master-planned developments across the Clark, the state-run firm added.

These are complemented by the ongoing development of leisure and outdoor parks within Clark Aviation Capital and nearby growth areas, designed to accommodate large-scale public gatherings, MICE, international festivals, and major outdoor events.

As Clark continues to grow as a premier aviation and logistics center, CIAC said the event is also emerging as a dynamic lifestyle and events destination.

CIAC added that the expansion of open green spaces, parks, and flexible event venues underscores its commitment to balanced and sustainable development, where economic growth, tourism, and community experiences move forward together.

The government firm said it is looking forward to welcoming visitors, families, and aviation enthusiasts to Clark, supporting events like the PIHABF that generate economic activity.

CIAC added that it will provide free rides to the event venue for the duration of the HABF via a mini bus stationed at the CRK P2P Bus Terminal.