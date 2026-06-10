CIAC, Boeing supplier ink 25-year lease agreement

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) has forged a 25-year lease agreement with Heatcon Asia, Inc., a global provider of composite repair solutions and a supplier to aerospace giant Boeing.

The agreement formalizes the establishment of Heatcon’s manufacturing, material distribution, and in-shop composite repair facility within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex.

The contract was signed by CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Jojit Alcazar and Heatcon Asia, Inc. President Howard Victor Banasky, in a ceremony witnessed by officials from both organizations.

Alcazar said the partnership is a major win for the country's aerospace sector, directly aligning with the mandates of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to drive high-value industrial growth.

"This investment represents a significant milestone in Clark’s continued emergence as a leading aviation and aerospace hub," Alcazar said.

"Heatcon’s facilities support major aviation players in the region, including Boeing, and are expected to further strengthen Clark’s position as an attractive destination for aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services,” he added.

Alcazar also noted that Heatcon contributes to CIAC’s vision of transforming the region into a premier aerospace center in Southeast Asia.

He added that as global aircraft fleets expand and require strict safety and efficiency standards, Clark is positioning itself to capture the rising demand for world-class MRO services.

"Today’s signing formalizes a partnership rooted in innovation and global excellence. It highlights Clark’s readiness to support the growing demands of the global aerospace industry while advancing our vision of developing Clark Aviation Capital," Alcazar said.

Established in 1978, Heatcon is a globally recognized manufacturer that supplies hot bonders, heat blankets, and process materials to both commercial and military aviation sectors.

The Heatcon management said the new Clark facility will serve as a strategic hub to support its rapidly growing customer base across the Asia-Pacific region, marking a pivotal step in the company’s global expansion.

“We thank Heatcon for its trust and investment in CIAC. Their growth is our growth, and we are committed to supporting the long-term success of their operations here. We hope this partnership serves as the launchpad for decades of shared success, innovation, and growth," Alcazar said.