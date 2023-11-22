CIAC chief bares projects for Clark aviation complex

CLARK FREEPORT — Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) President and Chief Executive Officer Arrey Perez has enumerated their upcoming projects aimed at turning the Clark aviation complex into a premier logistics hub.

Perez shared the 7-Flagship Projects of CIAC which include the creation of a direct road link to the new Clark International Airport.

He also mentioned a national food terminal, urban renewal and heritage conservation program, Clark entertainment and events hub, expansion and upgrading of road networks and utilities, detailed site development of second runway, and a new CIAC headquarters.

“These projects will be carried out through public-private partnerships,” Perez said during Pampanga Press Club’s News at Hues press briefing at Park Inn by Radisson Clark on November 21.

Perez said CIAC's planned events hub is aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s vision for sustainable development of the region.

The project's components include a multi-modal mobility hub, an airport mall, a convention center, and an indoor sports arena with a minimum seating capacity of 30,000 people.

Perez said all of these are designed to boost tourism, promote entertainment and sports development and healthy lifestyle that will attract travelers from around the globe.

Meanwhile, the $152M food terminal services will include research and quality control, warehousing, food processing, international shipping, marketing services, and trading for local and foreign markets.

CIAC is the agency tasked to oversee the operation and development of Clark International Airport.