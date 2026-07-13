CIAC cited for ₱585.7M remittance to nat'l gov't

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) was recognized by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for remitting ₱585.71 million in dividends to the National Treasury.

The state-run firm said this underscored its commitment to sound fiscal management and funding government's priority programs.

The recognition was conferred during the 2026 GOCCs' Day celebration held on July 8, 2026 at Malacañang Palace.

Marcos honored government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) that demonstrated exemplary performance and fulfilled their dividend obligations to the national government.

CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Jojit Alcazar received the Certificate of Recognition from Marcos, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Finance Secretary Frederick Go, and Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) Chair Marius Corpus.

CIAC was among the GOCCs recognized during the ceremony, alongside its parent agency, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and fellow BCDA subsidiaries Clark Development Corporation (CDC), John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC), and Poro Point Management Corporation (PPMC).

The dividend remittance of ₱585,709,498.80 represents 60 percent of CIAC's adjusted net income for fiscal year 2025. The figure is 88 percent higher than the ₱310.99 million remitted in 2024.

CIAC said the increase reflects its financial growth, operational efficiency, and prudent fiscal management.

Alcazar said the recognition affirms CIAC's continuing efforts to strengthen its financial performance while supporting the national government's development agenda.

CIAC's remittance exceeds the minimum requirement under Republic Act No. 7656, or the Dividend Law, which mandates GOCCs to remit at least 50 percent of their adjusted net earnings to the National Government.

Based on CIAC's adjusted net income of approximately ₱976 million in 2025, the corporation was required to remit around ₱488 million.

Alcazar noted that CIAC likewise complied with the Department of Finance's directive encouraging GOCCs to increase their dividend remittances, resulting in the higher payout to the national treasury.

He attributed the corporation's strong financial performance to operational efficiency, sound fiscal management, a business-friendly environment, and efforts to attract partnerships that support the development of Clark Aviation Capital.

CIAC said it also expects that its dividend contributions will continue growing as it advances its seven flagship projects under the Clark Aviation Capital, the corporation's aviation-oriented development program that integrates logistics, commerce, innovation, and sustainable urban development to generate long-term investments, employment opportunities, and economic growth.

During the GOCC Day celebration, Marcos underscored the crucial role of GOCCs in strengthening the country's fiscal position and enabling the government to deliver essential public services.

He said that the dividends remitted by GOCCs will help fund classrooms for students, housing for Filipino families, and farm-to-market roads that improve the livelihoods of farmers and fisherfolk, demonstrating how responsible corporate governance directly benefits communities across the country.

CIAC is the aviation and land development arm of BCDA. It manages the 2,367-hectare Clark Civil Aviation Complex, where the Clark Aviation Capital is being developed as the country's premier aviation-centric investment hub. (PR)