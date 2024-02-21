CIAC eyes big-ticket aviation investments

CLARK FREEPORT—An executive of Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) said the agency is eyeing several big ticket investments in the aviation industry.

This, after the state-owned firm joined the Singapore Airshow international aerospace and defense exhibition from February 20 to 25, 2024.

CIAC president Arrey Perez said their participation is an opportunity to showcase Clark International Airport (CRK) to the Asian region and "to forge strategic partnerships with Clark and explore investment opportunities with aviation and logistics companies."

The Philippine Aviation Pavilion at the Singapore Airshow is a collaborative effort of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) with the CIAC, Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), and Berthaphil Logistics Clark, Inc.

"We're honored to represent the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, host to the world-renowned Clark airport, and with both the DOTr and the BCDA, determined as well to promote our flagship projects in Clark under the Marcos administration," Perez said.

He noted that CIAC had initially started the process of building the CRK Direct Access Link and the National Food Hub, a mega food hub to rise in Clark, early this year.

Also in the pipeline are the Clark Entertainment and Events Hub, the Urban Renewal and Heritage Park, along with major road network improvements within the civil aviation complex surrounding the airport.

“These are infrastructure development projects that we hope will lure in more aviation- and non aviation-related investments as we continue to work double-time to transform Clark as the premier global civil aviation and logistics hub of the Philippines," Perez said.