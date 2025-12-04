CIAC gets 3rd GCG award

The Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) has recognized the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) as one of the top-performing government-owned and -controlled corporations in the Performance Evaluation System (PES) for the third consecutive year.

CIAC President Jojit Alcazar accepted the award from GCG Chairperson Marius Corpus during the GCG Awards Ceremony held on December 1, 2025, in Parañaque City.

Alcazar was joined by Chief Finance Officer Nancy Paglinawan, Chief Operations Officer Brando Aguilera, Assistant Vice President for Legal Services Rustico Quizon III, and Member of the Board Director Jaime Lazatin.

The GCG Awards honor exemplary performance among GOCCs, recognizing top achievers in both the Corporate Governance Scorecard and the Performance Evaluation System for Calendar Year 2024.

CIAC said its continued excellence in the PES highlights its sustained commitment to high standards of governance and operational performance.

The PES serves as a comprehensive management tool composed of performance measures, targets, and initiatives. It helps organizations achieve long-term goals by guiding strategy implementation and promoting accountability and continuous improvement.

“This achievement reflects CIAC’s dedication to meeting and exceeding government standards. It recognizes the hard work of CIAC officers and employees in advancing our strategic initiatives for the Clark Civil Aviation Complex,” Alcazar said.

“May this award inspire us to continue pushing toward our goals, especially our flagship projects for the Clark Aviation Capital—sustainable and economically viable developments that will create lasting impact for Clark,” he added.

As the Bases Conversion and Development Authority’s premier aviation and land development arm, CIAC said it remains committed to transforming the Clark aviation complex into the Clark Aviation Capital—a dynamic business center envisioned to become the country’s premier global aviation and logistics hub.