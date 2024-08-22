CIAC: House okays Clark food hub bill

CLARK FREEPORT ---- The House of Representatives has approved

House Bill 10678 for the establishment of Clark National Food Hub (CNFH).

This was learned from Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) President Arrey Perez during a media forum dubbed News at Hues hosted by the Pampanga Press and Park Inn by Radisson Clark on Tuesday, August 20.

Perez said the establishment of a food hub will boost the use of aviation complex as a logistics and cargo hub by complementing airport operations.

Perez said P3B will be allotted for the project being pushed by CIAC, which oversees the 1,608-hectare Clark Aviation Complex.

“This (bill) makes Clark as the hub for the national food aggregation and it appropriates funds for the project,” Perez announced.

Principal authors of HB 10768 include Representatives Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan De Oro), Maria Angela Garcia (Bataan); and Anna Victoria Tuazon (Leyte).

Perez said that Pampanga 2nd District Rep Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo fully supports the food hub project.

The P8.5-billion 62-hectare CNFH is set on replicating state-of-the-art agro-logistics system of food hubs in advanced Asian countries.

It is also expected to raise the standards of food safety and provide better opportunities for the farmers and fishermen.

With CNFH nestled in the complex that also hosts the Clark International Airport, it would serve not just the Central Luzon but also the other regions, Perez said.

“We want to position Clark eventually as a food powerhouse in the Asia Pacific region,” Perez said.

CNFH is envisioned to be a center for wholesale food market. It will host facilities for premium food production and preparation.

CIAC said it recently found partners -- the Asian Development Bank and the Public-Private Partnership Center.

The ADB will serve as a technical and transactional adviser for the CNFH.

The MOA will also pave the way for a feasibility study and the Terms of Reference for Public Bidding.

“Sa CIAC proud po kami na hindi lamang po ito basta pangarap lang,” he added.

Perez also announced that the Maharlika Investment Corporation has also committed to infuse funding -- 10 to 20 percent of the project.

The Trade and Industry and Agriculture departments are also supporting the food hub project, according to the state-run firm.

Early this year, CIAC said it secured the approval of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) for the project’s inclusion in the Public Investment Program for 2023 to 2028

The CNFH is being patterned after the success of renowned food hubs like the Rungis İnternational Food Market in France, Perez said.