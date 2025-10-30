CIAC, partner ink partnership for Clark food hub

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) and Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) have forged an agreement for the development of the Clark National Food Hub.

The state-run firm said this is a "major step forward in the transformation of the aviation complex into the Clark Aviation Capital."

Present during the recent memorandum of agreement signing were Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Bases Conversion and Development Authority Chairman Hilario Paredes, BCDA President Joshua Bingcang, CIAC President Joseph Alcazar.

The officials were accompanied by CIAC Directors Glenn Albano and Victor Manuel, FTI President Joseph Rudolph C. Lo, Transportation Assistant Secretary Donald Mendoza, and representatives from the Clark National Food Hub Task Force and New Business Ventures Unit.

“This partnership aligns squarely with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize agricultural development and strengthen the agro- and agri- logistics value chain—particularly in advancing the nation’s aquaculture and agriculture industries,” Alcazar said.

The project will feature state-of-the-art facilities and services integrating modern food storage warehouses, cold storage units, processing facilities, administrative offices, research and quality control, international shipping, marketing, and trading for both domestic and export markets.

According to Alcazar, the project covers the development, operation, and maintenance of a wholesale food hub that will serve the Clark Freeport, New Clark City, Metro Manila, and the regions of Northern, Central, and Southern Luzon.

The CIAC chief said the food hub is also expected to provide direct access to global markets.

The Clark Food Hub is envisioned as an integrated and centralized hub for food distribution, storage, and processing high value agro–and agricultural products, supporting both local and export markets.

CIAC officials said the project aims to strengthen national food security and enhance the Philippines’ competitiveness as a food exporter by improving logistics, cold chain systems, quarantine processes, and compliance with international trade and safety standards.

Alcazar expressed gratitude to FTI, emphasizing that the initiative marks a major milestone in promoting sustainable agricultural growth and ensuring a more efficient food value chain nationwide as well as improving the country’s food security.

CIAC serves as the aviation and land development arm of BCDA

FTI is a government-owned subsidiary of the National Food Authority (NFA), which engages in supporting the agricultural sector by providing facilities for food processing, storage, and distribution, linking producers with consumers, and promoting price stability.