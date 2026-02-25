CIAC: Partnerships to support economic growth in Clark

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) said it signed two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on February 24, 2026, at the Clark Aviation Capital Picnic Grounds with the Philippine Association of Landscape Architects (PALA) and South Korea-based Future iNet Co., Ltd. (FIN).

The state-owned firm said the agreement with PALA supports the Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation Program, which aims to modernize Clark while preserving its cultural and historical identity through a unified and sustainable landscaping and environmental framework.

The partnership with FIN focuses on technological studies for the Cold Chain Bonded Logistics Depot under the Clark National Food Hub, a project intended to improve food logistics, reduce spoilage, and enhance supply reliability through better temperature control, inventory management, and customs supervision.

CIAC President Jojit Alcazar said the partnerships are key steps toward advancing the Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation Program and the Clark National Food Hub Project.

The initiatives are expected to benefit farmers through reduced post-harvest losses and better market access, help businesses with more efficient logistics, and support consumers with a more stable and safer food supply.

CIAC said the MOUs are part of its strategy to position Clark as a sustainable aviation and logistics hub that promotes economic growth, food security, and heritage preservation.