CIAC reaffirms support to gender equality programs

The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) has reaffirmed its support for Gender and Development (GAD) initiatives.

The state-owned firm underscored the importance of programs that promote gender equality, inclusivity, and women’s empowerment within the agency and its partners.

CIAC said it has scheduled a GAD lecture-seminar on March 26, 2026 at the Clark civil aviation complex. The event is expected to gather employees from companies operating within Clark Freeport.

CIAC said the activity is part of its GAD advocacy and celebration of National Women’s Month this March.

CIAC President Jojit Alcazar emphasized that collaborative efforts help in advancing gender equality.

He said that the participation of locators and their workforce is crucial in expanding awareness and strengthening inclusive workplace practices.

CIAC locators, including Global Gateway Development Corp., Luen Thai International, and Outback Five Star Clark Phils., Inc., employ thousands of women.

CIAC said the involvement of the companies in GAD-related activities helps ensure that gender-responsive policies and practices are promoted not only within government but also in the private sector operating within the Clark Aviation Capital.

CIAC GAD Focal Person and Chief Finance Officer Nancy Paglinawan stressed that the agency continues to champion the protection of women’s rights and the promotion of safe and equitable working environments.

“Our GAD programs aim to strengthen awareness on non-discrimination and protection from all forms of violence, particularly against women workers. Through these activities, we hope to cascade these important principles to the private sector and encourage workplaces that are respectful, safe, and inclusive,” Paglinawan said.

CIAC said it has lined up GAD-related activities this month including a seminar on “Women’s Reproductive Health System and Diseases Affecting Women” on March 17, 2026.

The government corporation will also conduct an outreach program titled “Serbisyo para kay Juana” on March 25, 2026 at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Haven for Girls in Pampanga.

Paglinawan noted CIAC’s efforts in implementing gender-responsive programs have gained national recognition.

Late last year, CIAC received an award from the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) for its implementation of GAD programs and recording the highest organization-focused GAD budget expenditure among government-owned and controlled corporations.