CIAC remits P585M to national treasury

The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) has remitted a total of P585 million to the national treasury, marking its highest dividend contribution to date.

CIAC President Jojit Alcazar said the total remittance of P585,709,498.80 represents 60 percent of the agency’s adjusted net income from its 2025 operations.

This is 88 percent higher than the ?310,987,163.00 remitted in the previous year.

“CIAC was able to surpass its previous high due to improved operations, alongside a consistent upward trend in revenue and efficiency in 2025,” Alcazar said.

He added that enhanced operational performance and effective revenue generation resulted in a net income of ?976 million in 2025, an increase of 72 percent from ?565 million in 2024.

Alcazar also underscored CIAC’s compliance with Republic Act No. 7656, which mandates government-owned and controlled corporations to declare and remit dividends to the national government.

“CIAC remains financially strong due to prudent fiscal management, a business-friendly environment for locators, and its ability to attract partnerships and investments through development projects within the Clark Aviation Capital,” he said.

Under the guidelines of the Department of Finance (DOF), government corporations are required to remit at least 50 percent of their adjusted net income as dividends.

For CIAC, this corresponds to approximately P488 million based on its P976 million adjusted income in 2025.

“We also complied with the DOF’s request to increase the dividend remittance rate to at least 75 percent of CIAC’s 2025 net earnings, which led to the higher payout,” Alcazar said.

The agency expects its dividend contributions to grow in the coming years as it implements its seven flagship projects within the Clark Aviation Capital, CIAC’s aviation-centric development hub that integrates logistics, commerce, and sustainable urban growth, aimed at contributing to national economic progress