CIAC: Ripples to Waves

There’s a new man at the helm of CIAC. And he has set his sail well.

Arrey Perez, a topnotch leader with Harvard education, is navigating the waters in Clark in a direction it should go. But must I remind Arrey that while Clark’s ocean is always calm, it is not without occasional underlying currents.

He has plotted a journey that has never been made before. Something new. Something uncharted. Something ambitious. Something great!

There have been plans to make Clark an Aerotropolis before but the plans fizzled out. This time, the John Kasarda (of University of Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School) concept has more chances of being achieved.

The 7 Flagship Projects he laid out are meant to make Clark as a transshipment hub. At the same time, complement the operations of Clark International Airport or CRK that is operated by LIPAD.

These include: a New CRK Direct Access Link; a National Food Terminal; Urban Renewal and Conservation Program; Entertainment and Events Hub; Expansion of Road Networks and Utilities; Detailed Plan for the Second Runway; and a New CIAC Headquarters.

++++++

This is a welcome move as CIAC, whose very existence has been in limbo since LIPAD took over CRK as the government’s partner, is now more definitive with its plans and programs.

It might be seen as ambitious (all told, these may require a whopping USD 40 billion!)

Yes, it may seem that way. But that is a foresight that government think tanks must always have. The same foresight when Noah was asked to build an Ark when there was nary a cloud in the sky. The ark eventually saved humanity. Not that I am saying Arrey is Noah-ish. No, he is far from it (him). But it is careful planning and aspirations like these that would move the government corporation.

Move, as in infuse it with life and direction.

+++++

CIAC has not really made big waves the past few years.

There were even jokes that existed about the corporation that it should be renamed plainly into Clark International Corporation, with the word “Airport” being dropped there as it does not have an airport to operate.

This is slowly being changed by its new leadership. The sail is slowly turning ripples into waves onto shores of developments.

One must remember also that Arrey, with his previous positions in BCDA, has contributed in the generation of about P200 billion (yes, that is in “B”) worth of contracts, sales, leases, and joint ventures in the conversion of former military bases to commercial and industrial uses.

The ambitious projects may be gargantuan but they are not unachievable. Just like the Bonifacio Global City, the Mackinley Hills and Newport City, it took years to develop them from their former military usage. Rome was not built overnight, remember?

This journey of Arrey is being made with BCDA top honcho Jake Bingcang and LIPAD president Noel Manankil. The former is a civil engineer by profession, the latter is one you cannot fool with numbers as he is an outstanding accountant and financial management master. The three of them make a good sail even towards headwinds.

Add in there CDC President Agnes Devanadera, who is a lawyer and long-time top government executive. The four of them bring that ONE CLARK battlecry to reality.

+++++

To quote a report filed by this paper’s Cha Cayabyab: “These projects will be carried out through public-private partnerships,” Perez said.

Cha, our version Marian Rivera in media (buenassss!!), quoted Arrey as saying in Pampanga Press Club’s News at Hues press briefing at Park Inn by Radisson Clark on November 21.

The report went on to state:

“Perez said CIAC's planned events hub is aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s vision for sustainable development of the region.

The project's components include a multi-modal mobility hub, an airport mall, a convention center, and an indoor sports arena with a minimum seating capacity of 30,000 people.

Perez said all of these are designed to boost tourism, promote entertainment and sports development and healthy lifestyle that will attract travelers from around the globe.

Meanwhile, the $152M food terminal services will include research and quality control, warehousing, food processing, international shipping, marketing services, and trading for local and foreign markets.”