CIAC set to open park near airport

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) has announced that the newly built Clark Aviation Capital (CAC) Picnic Grounds, located along Gil Puyat Avenue near the Clark International Airport (CRK), will soon be opened as a community park.

The modern picnic grounds are designed to serve as an accessible public space at no cost, offering amenities such as jogging and walking paths, recreational and wellness facilities, an amphitheater, a playground, a pet park, and wide open areas.

The park will feature a storm water reservoir or catch basin for flood mitigation, ample parking areas, park benches, coffee shops, community gardens, and food and beverage stalls, making it suitable for family outings, picnics, recreational activities, and tourism, CIAC said.

Project planners ensured the preservation of the site’s dense concentration of century-old acacia trees planted in the early 1900s, during the American colonial period.

The state-own firm assured that no trees fell during the construction.

The picnic ground is part of CIAC’s Seven Flagship Projects under its Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation Program, which aims to implement modern urban planning principles and promote sustainability within the Clark Freeport.

Once completed, the CAC Picnic Grounds will complement other designated outdoor areas in Clark, including the Clark Parade Grounds, Bicentennial Park, and Air Force City Park.

The project’s initial phase of development, covering five hectares of the nine-hectare CIAC property, is almost complete and expected to open to the public soon.

“As we develop the Clark Aviation Capital, we are committed to creating sustainable and inclusive public spaces that improve quality of life and foster stronger communities,” CIAC President Jojit Alcazar said.

As the aviation and land development arm of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), CIAC said it continues to advance efforts to transform the Clark civil aviation complex into a premier global aviation and logistics hub.