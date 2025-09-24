CIAC, SG firms to develop aviation campus in Clark

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) has signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with three Singapore-based aviation firms Dviation Training Centre Sdn. Bhd., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Asia Ltd., and ST Engineering Urban Solutions Ltd., for the development of the Clark International Aviation Campus.

The agreements were signed during the Asia-Pacific Conference and Exhibition on Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in Singapore from September 16-19, 2025.

"Aviation in Singapore is a key component of its successful economy, and we’re fortunate to forge mutually beneficial relationships with leading institutions here,” Alcazar said.

He added that the partnerships are aimed at sharing expertise to help establish Clark's own Clark International Aviation Campus as part of its Seven Flagship Projects.

The official said this is a key component of CIAC’s vision to transform Clark into a premier aviation and logistics hub in the country.

The first MOU, signed on September 17, 2025 with Dviation Training Centre Chief Executive Officer Ibnu Hidayat Ishak, focuses on cooperation in aviation training and development.

The Dviation Group provides comprehensive aviation services, including aircraft acquisition, operations, and technical support.

On September 18, 2025, Alcazar said he signed another agreement with ST Engineering Urban Solutions Ltd., represented by its president, Gareth Tang, to explore collaboration in developing smart city and aviation technologies at the Clark aviation complex.

The initiative aims to support the area’s growth through sustainable and intelligent infrastructure, CIAC said.

Also on September 18, 2025, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Asia Ltd. (ERAU-Asia) Vice Chancellor Matthew Flaherty signed an MOU to explore joint efforts in aviation education, training, and workforce development.

Embry-Riddle is globally recognized as one of the largest universities specializing in aviation and aerospace.

“These partnerships affirm CIAC’s commitment to building strong ties with global industry leaders to advance Clark’s role as a leading aviation hub in the Philippines,” Alcazar said.

The Clark International Aviation Campus is part of the Clark Aviation Capital, which includes the Clark International Airport, Clark Global City, and over 60 locators in aviation, logistics, commercial, and manufacturing sectors.

The Clark aviation complex is managed by CIAC and positioned as the country's premier aviation and logistics complex.