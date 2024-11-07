CIAC to fast-track aviation projects

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) said it will fast-track the implementation of infrastructure projects to further develop the Clark Aviation Capital, the prime land surrounding the privately-run Clark International Airport (CRK).

CIAC President Jojit Alcazar said the 2,367-hectare Clark Aviation Capital is “distinctly viable and marketable and must be developed soonest to ensure the flow of government revenues to contribute to the nation’s economy.”

"The CIAC immediately needs the detailed architectural and engineering design of road networks, the improvement of sites such as the upgrading of street lights in major avenues, picnic grounds, parks and open spaces which will entice investors especially aviation, cargo and logistics, and commercial enterprises,” he added.

Last September, the CIAC transitioned from a mere real estate manager to a land developer and the aviation-centric investment arm of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, its parent company.

The Department of Transportation (DOTR) has operational supervision over CIAC, which exercises oversight functions of the airport.

“CIAC will strengthen aviation infrastructure and services to ensure the Clark Aviation Capital is a leader in this industry, develop a logistics hub that supports national food security through efficient transportation and distribution, and we’ll position the Clark Aviation Capital as a premier destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), drive tourism and showcase our culture and hospitality on an international stage,” Alcazar said.

He added that the firm also plans to establish partnerships for world-class aviation education and training to prepare the next generation of aviation leaders.

“In terms of commerce, we’ll create spaces that will drive trade, business, and economic growth, which go together with sustainable urban development that will build a thriving, eco-conscious community around Clark,” he said.

Alcazar, who was recently appointed to lead the government-run aviation firm, holds a degree in Communications from the University of the Philippines, a management certification from the Asian Institute of Management.

He had more than 27 years of management experience in marketing, business development, information, and telecommunications.

Alcazar previously served as BCDA chief advisor in information, communications, and technology, especially during the implementation of the Build Build Build Program.