CIAC workers help Agta community in Aurora

Employees of the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) traveled to Casiguran, Aurora on December 3, 2025 to extend assistance to an indigenous people (IP) community severely affected by Super Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong).

The “Bayanihan sa Casiguran” initiative, held in Sitio Dipontian, Barangay Cozo, aimed to support the Agta Tribe in rebuilding their homes and school damaged by the typhoon.

CIAC said the activity exemplifies its commitment to the welfare of vulnerable communities.

The CIAC employees provided construction materials, including paint, fiber cement boards, corrugated roof sheets, cement, gloves, paint brushes and rollers, hand saws, and claw hammers.

Some 50 bags of rice were also donated by the CIAC Provident Fund Inc. (CPFI) and the CIAC Employees’ Association Inc. (CEAI).

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport (APECO) supported the outreach program.

Super Typhoon Uwan caused widespread destruction across Aurora Province, damaging nearly 4,000 homes, particularly in the coastal towns of Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, and Dilasag.

Sitio Dipontian in Barangay Cozo was among the hardest-hit areas in Casiguran, with more than 1,100 houses and school facilities destroyed.

The Agta of Casiguran, also known as the Casiguran Dumagat, are part of the Negrito communities residing in the eastern Sierra Madre mountains.

Through the CIAC team, the construction materials and rice were handed over to the beneficiaries via Agta tribal leaders and APECO Community Relations Officer Luzed Anne Jandoc.