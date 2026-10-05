CIDG arrest woman for human trafficking

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) recently arrested a woman in Barangay Malabanias in Angeles City for alleged human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

The CIDG Angeles City Field Unit, together with Angeles City Police Station 4, and Sto. Tomas Municipal Police Station in Pampanga conducted the manhunt operation that resulted in the arrest of the person by virtue of 10 warrants of arrest for Illegal Recruitment, Qualified Trafficking, Qualified Trafficking in Persons, Estafa, and violations of the Securities Regulation Code, issued by courts of Mandaluyong City; Calamba City, Laguna; Bacoor City, Cavite; Pasay City; and ParaÒaque City in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively.

No bail was recommended for the charges of Illegal Recruitment, Qualified Trafficking, and Qualified Trafficking in Persons.

The report submitted to the CIDG Director, Major General Robert Morico II stated that the suspect, 36, businesswoman, is listed as Regional Most Wanted Person of Police Regional Office 4A.

In 2024 in Calamba City, Laguna, the accused and other individuals allegedly recruited persons to work as massage therapists, providing home-service massages with alleged ìextra services.î

CIDG officials commended Colonel Grant A Gollod, the Regional Chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 3; and the CIDG Angeles City Field Unit led by Major Harold A Landicho for helping in the apprehension of the wanted person.

The CIDG assured the public that it is steadfast in implementing all the laws, and relentless in pursuing and criminal elements, wanted persons, and fugitives.